Pharma Fda
FDA-Complex Medicines J. Scott Applewhite, File/AP

In this April 2017 file photo, Dr. Scott Gottlieb speaks during his confirmation hearing before a Senate committee, in Washington, as the nominee to head the Food and Drug Administration. On Monday, Gottlieb said the administration is opening a new front in its efforts to reduce high drug prices by increasing competition, focusing on medicines so complex to make that they don't face generic competition promptly, if ever.

October 02, 2017

FDA acts to speed generics for complex drugs

Pharma Fda United States Prescription Drugs Generic Drugs Associated Press
By Linda A. Johnson
Associated Press

TRENTON, N.J. — The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is opening a new front in its efforts to reduce high drug prices by increasing generic competition for hard-to-make medicines.

FDA Commissioner Dr. Scott Gottlieb said Monday that complex drugs and drug-device combinations generally are very expensive and some are widely used. Yet they often don't get generic competition right after their patent expires, as happens routinely with pills.

Examples of older complex drugs that still lack generic competition include the Advair metered-dose inhaler and some injected medications, including Forteo for osteoporosis, Natrecor for heart failure and Glucagon for low blood sugar.

To encourage generic drugmakers to develop copycat versions of complex medicines, FDA will begin giving companies guidance on the most efficient way to do so. Other longer-term changes are being planned.

Linda A. Johnson

Just In

Must Read

Mass Shootings

10022017_Las_Vegas_shooting_AP

Philly-area native suddenly in aftermath of mass shooting in Las Vegas

Eagles

100217DougPederson

Doug Pederson's offense is carrying Jim Schwartz's defense through time of possession

Mass Shootings

Patience Carter

Pulse nightclub survivor: Las Vegas massacre 'took me back to Orlando'

Travel

Lambertville Station Restaurant and Inn

A weekend escape plan for Lambertville, N.J.

Escapes

Limited - Savannah Parks Squares

Fall Deals in Savannah, Save up to 45%

 **
Limited - Kissimmee Florida

FL: Kissimmee Deals Through Fall, Save up to 40%

 *
Limited - Myrtle Beach

Myrtle Beach Fall Hotel Deals, Save up to 60%

 *
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.