Transportation Derailment
AP_17199790269910.jpg Kathy Willens/AP

The sidelined Princeton Dinky train, left, idles to the side of the tracks, Tuesday, July 18, 2017, at Princeton Junction station in West Windsor Township, N.J.

August 23, 2017

FDNY: Empty NJ Transit train derails in Penn Station

Transportation Derailment New Jersey Penn Station New Jersey Transit Associated Press
By Associated Press

NEW YORK, N.Y. — Fire officials in New York City say an empty commuter train has derailed inside Penn Station.

Officials say a conductor was the only person on board the New Jersey Transit train when it derailed around 5:15 a.m. Wednesday in the Midtown Manhattan station. No injuries have been reported.

There's no immediate indication on how the derailment could affect the morning commute on Amtrak, NJ Transit, the Long Island Rail Road and the city's subway lines.

The derailment occurred on Track 4 at Penn Station, where repair work that started earlier this summer is still underway.

Just In

Must Read

Phillies

082117_Phillies_Kingery

Phillies Prospect Power Rankings, sixth edition

Development

04_072017_Stock_Carroll.jpg

Report: Point Breeze, Fairmount among Philly neighborhoods seeing the most progress

Eclipses

01-082117_Eclipse_Carroll-2.jpg

In Philadelphia region, solar eclipse becomes teachable moment as millions look skyward

Solar Eclipse

Donald Trump Solar Eclipse

He did it

Escapes

Limited - Palm Springs - Westin Mission Hills

$55 & up -- Greater Palm Springs Summer Deals up to 60% Off
Limited - Paris La Tour Eiffel - Eiffel Tower

$1035 & up -- 4-Star Paris Escape w/Flights

 *
Limited - Savannah Georgia Getaway

Save up to 30% in Savannah This Summer
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.