Courts Fraud
QVC Matt Rourke/AP Photo

A corporate sign is shown outside a QVC facility in West Chester, Pa., Friday, July 7, 2017.

August 10, 2017

Feds: Ex-QVC exec stole over $1M to fund lavish lifestyle

Courts Fraud United States QVC Associated Press
By Associated Press

PHILADELPHIA — Authorities say a former director of the home shopping network QVC has been charged with defrauding the company out of more than $1 million that he used to buy lavish gifts for himself and friends.

Prosecutors on Thursday said James Falkowski, of Buffalo, New York, duped the company into paying for hundreds of thousands of dollars in clothing, spa treatments and first-class travel.

Falkowski is also accused of engaging in kickback schemes with two vendors that paid him $240,000 for arranging favorable deals with QVC. 

In addition, prosecutors say he used the vendors to launder money he spent on personal expenses, such as a vacation to the Turks and Caicos Islands.

No phone number was listed for 42-year-old Falkowski, and attempts to reach him on social media were unsuccessful.

Just In

Must Read

Odd News

Sunflowers

People are flocking to this beautiful sunflower field that's a short road trip from Philly

Phillies

081017.Phils.Hossskins

Source: Phillies to promote top power prospect Rhys Hoskins today

Odd News

Oldies.com

Oldies.com: the story behind that warehouse

Food & Drink

moscow mule

The ultimate summertime drink, the Moscow Mule, could poison you

Escapes

Myrtle Beach Girlfriend Getaway Deals

Myrtle Beach Girlfriend Getaway Deals, Save up to 40%

 *
Limited - Havana Cuba

$539 & up -- 4-Day Cuba Cruise w/Havana Overnight

 *
Limited - Hurricane Harbor

$55 & up -- Arlington Hotel Stays + Hurricane Harbor Ticket
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.