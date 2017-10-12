Investigation Missing Persons
101217_TimCaesar Source/Bucks County District Attorney's Office

Timothy Caeser.

October 12, 2017

Fifth missing man feared in link to Bucks County slayings found alive in New York

Investigation Missing Persons Bucks County New York Solebury Murders
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff

A 22-year-old man who went missing from Bucks County this past summer, prompting fears that his disappearance may have been connected to the killings of four young men in Solebury Township, was reportedly found alive at a New York hospital on Thursday morning.

Timothy Caeser vanished June 1 in Croydon after he was last seen by his mother near a 7-Eleven location on Route 13. Just over a month after Caeser's disappearance, investigators began their search for the four missing men whose case drew national attention when crews dug up their bodies at a sprawling Solebury farm. 

A private investigator hired by Ceaser's family said the missing man turned up Thursday morning at an unnamed New York hospital and provided staff with his mother's name and phone number, according to FOX29. Caeser, a Philadelphia resident, was reportedly in a confused state when he entered the hospital.

It wasn't immediately clear where Caeser had been over the past several months.

At the time of Caeser's disappearance, his mother told Philly.com that he had been receiving threatening computer messages shortly before he went missing. She last saw him get into a suspicious car near the convenience store. Her concern was deepened by her son's multiple medical issues.

As the Solebury case widened and online speculation intensified, some considered whether Caeser's disappearance might be linked to the other disappearances. Bucks County investigators said they had found no evidence to suggest Caeser was connected to their investigation.

Arraignment hearings for cousins Cosmo DiNardo and Sean Kratz, the two men charged in the Solebury homicides, were rescheduled last month for Dec. 14.

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot

Michael Tanenbaum

tanenbaum@phillyvoice.com

Just In

Must Read

Higher Education

02_100917_TempleTV_Carroll.jpg

At Temple, talk show host tackles tough topics with students

Eagles

101117_Hicks-Panthers_AP

Eagles vs. Panthers: Predictions, betting lines and TV/radio broadcast info

Sleep

nightmare bunny

The likely reason you get nightmares – and tips to try preventing them

Tattoos

Tattoos

Here's how you can get a $31 tattoo on Friday the 13th

Escapes

Limited - Havana ooh na na Half of my heart is in Havana ooh-na-na

$299 & up -- 4-Day Roundtrip Cuba Cruise w/Havana Overnight

 *
Limited - Kissimmee Florida

FL: Kissimmee Deals Through Fall, Save up to 40%

 *
Limited - Fall in Paris travel deals

$995 & up -- Paris 3-Night Christmas Season Escape w/Flights

 *
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.