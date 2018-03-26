March 26, 2018

Astrologer to lead tour through PMA during this month's Final Fridays party

There will also be music, cocktails, performances and crafts

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Arts & Culture Museums
Stock_Carroll - Philadelphia Museum of Art Eakins Oval Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice

Eakins Oval and the Philadelphia Museum of Art.

Every month, the Philadelphia Museum of Art hosts a big, themed party as part of the museum's Final Fridays series.

On Friday, March 30, the next one will take place. The theme will be "Spring Fling." 

There will be New Orleans music, an astrologer-led tour through the galleries and a flower arrangement tutorial.

RELATED: Where to find Easter egg hunts in Philadelphia | Families invited to parade through the city during 87th Easter Promenade | Where to dine in Philly during Passover

All activities are free with museum admission, which is $14-$18 per person. Attendees can also purchase seasonal cocktails and tapas while there.

Below is the full schedule of events.

• Starting at 5:15 p.m., a local DJ will start spinning tunes in the Great Stair Hall.

• Between 5:30 and 7:30 p.m., attendees can learn how to make paper flowers.

• There will be a tour through the galleries at 5:45 and 6:30 p.m. Astrologer Sue Morris will lead groups on a search for celestial signs about the personalities of favorite modern artists.

• At 6 p.m., Nicole Rossi from Texture Florals will demonstrate how to create a flower arrangement inspired by Severin Roesen's "Flower Still Life with Bird's Nest." For this activity, a free ticket is required after museum admission. Space is limited.

• There will be an in-gallery performance by storytellers from First Person Arts at 6:15 p.m.

• At 6:15 and 6:45 p.m., a one-act play will be performed.

• Sweet Crude from New Orleans will play music for attendees, beginning at 7:15 p.m. The musicians sing English and Cajun-French lyrics, set to indie rock.

Final Fridays: Spring Fling

Friday, March 30
5-8:45 p.m. | $14-$18 general admission
Philadelphia Museum of Art
2600 Benjamin Franklin Pkwy, Philadelphia, PA 19130

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

sinead@phillyvoice.com

Read more Arts & Culture Museums Philadelphia Museum of Art Art Music

Just In

Must Read

LGBTQ

LGBT harassment in the era of #MeToo
03262018_AndrewMars1

Eagles

NFL looking into Eagles fan behavior, and not at all patronizing salty Vikings fans in any way
032618VikingsFans

Food & Drink

This Italian treat is a slushy mix of sorbet, liquor and prosecco
Capofitto's sgroppino

Eagles

Mailbag: Should the Eagles trade or cut safety Rodney McLeod
032418RodneyMcLeod

Gun Control

Santorum on CNN: Students should learn CPR instead of crusading for gun control
03252018_CNN_Santorum_CNN

Food & Drink

Where to dine in Philly during Passover
Hungry Pigeon Passover meal

Escapes

Limited - Train tour of Alaska

2-For-1 -- Alaska: Anchorage & Denali Rail Tours in May
Limited - Thailand Beach

$736 -- Thai Island Hopping for 8 Nights

 *
Limited - Hobbiton in New Zealand

$2149 & up -- 10-Day New Zealand Lord of the Rings Tour

 *
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.