Final observations: Chiefs 27, Eagles 20

The Eagles were in this one, but things went downhill quickly in the fourth quarter as the Chiefs put up 14 fourth-quarter points en route to a 27-20 win.

The Birds had a last gasp after a late Nelson Agolor touchdown made it a one-score game and Trey Burton recovered the ensuing onside kick. But there were only five seconds left and the comeback attempt ultimately fell short.

With the loss, the Eagles dropped to 1-1 on the season. Here's a look at the good, bad and ugly from the second half of the game:

GOOD

– Alshon Jeffrey put the Eagles ahead 10-6 in the third quarter with his first touchdown of the season. Originally he was ruled down, but Doug wisely challenged it.

Wentz was 5-of-5 on the opening drive, all of which went for a first down (or a touchdown). Jeffrey caught two of them.

– Wentz wasn’t just doing it with his arm – he was 25-of-45 through the air for 333 yards, two touchdowns and an interception. At one point in the game, this 13-yard first-down run by Wentz was the team’s longest of the day.

He added a 17-yard run in the fourth quarter and finished with a team-high 55 rushing yards.

– The defensive line played well despite the loss.

Their fourth sack, Chris Long’s first as an Eagle, forced the Chiefs to punt on their first possession of the second half.

Unfortunately, that was their last sack of the game.



— Mack Hollins had first career catch, and became more involved in the offense in the second half.

– Rasul Douglas had a huge pass breakup on third down early in the fourth quarter, forcing the Chiefs to punt.

BAD

– Kareem Hunt finally broke out in the second half after a great job by the Eagles defense of keeping him in check through the first 30 minutes.

https://twitter.com/DanLevyThinks/status/909493409995476992

But Corey Graham is there at safety. He’l stop him, right?

Wrong.

Prior to this 53-yard touchdown run, Hunt had just eight yards rushing on the day.

He sealed the game for the Chiefs in the fourth quarter with his second TD of the game (and fifth of the season), a two-yard run that put the Chiefs up 27-13.

– Vinny Curry had the chance to stop the Chiefs go-ahead TD drive in the fourth, but couldn’t wrap up Alex Smith, who went on to run for a first down on the play. And it would come back to bite the Birds.



– The Chiefs second TD of the day came a few plays later, courtesy of a vintage Andy Reid play call…

UGLY

– For the second time in as many weeks, Carson Wentz had a tipped pass get intercepted. And this one was worse than the one against the Redskins, and not just because of when it happened. He was trying to throw it away…

– Also, as we mentioned earlier, the offensive line wasn’t doing him any favors.

Wentz was sacked six times on the day. And the Birds finished with just XX rushing yards from their running backs.

– Speaking of the running backs, where the hell was LeGarrette Blount? He finished with just one reception (for no gain) and ZERO carries.

What?

– The Safety Dance…

If they're out for a considerable amount of time, this is going to be an issue moving forward.

– This might have been the biggest hit of the day…

Follow Matt on Twitter: @matt_mullin

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports