Skull Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice

A human skull sits next a jar of kidney and gallstones.

August 07, 2017

Find curiosities at Laurel Hill Cemetery's 'market of the macabre'

Dress like a Victorian, sip beer, shop for unusual goods during this outdoor event

By Sinead Cummings
Laurel Hill, Philly's 181-year-old Victorian cemetery, is inviting those with a morbid curiosity to shop at it's curated "market of the macabre" on Saturday, Aug. 26.

There will be unusual antiques, oddities, vintage items, artwork and handmade goods to browse through, from noon to 5 p.m.

To make the event more unusual, attendees are invited to dress in their best Victorian or Steampunk-inspired attire.

There will be food and drink options at the all-day event for those who get thirsty and hungry from shopping and exploring the grounds. Attendees can sip on beers from East Falls Beer Garden or snack on bites from Philly Blind Pig BBQ.

A $5 donation in support of Laurel Hill is suggested to attend. Pay-as-you-go for goods, bites and beers. Remember to bring cash.

Free parking is located in the lot across the street from the cemetery's gatehouse.

In the case of rain, the event will be held on Sunday, Aug. 27.

Gone, But Not Forgotten: Crafts and Curiosities

Saturday, Aug. 26
Noon to 5 p.m. | $5 donation suggested; pay-as-you-go
Laurel Hill Cemetery
3822 Ridge Ave.
(215) 228-8200

