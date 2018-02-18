Fire in Old City displaces over a hundred city residents, hotel guests

Early Sunday morning a four-alarm fire engulfed part of the 200 block of Chestnut Street, setting a six-story apartment building ablaze and calling for the evacuation of about 160 people.



Firefighters arrived to scene around 3:00 a.m. Sunday as residents were evacuated, as well as guests at the neighboring Independence Park Hotel.

Seventy-five people reportedly took shelter at the Museum of American Revolution, just across the street, while other reports note some had to take shelter in a SEPTA bus.

In light of the fire, the museum will be closed Sunday, but reopening on Monday for President’s Day.





The fire called for about 150 firefighters. It was reported under control by 7 a.m.

The origins of the fire will not be determined for a while; Fire Commissioner Adam Thiel told Philly.com the building was structurally unsound, with cracks throughout the sides and within.

There were no injuries or fatalities reported, and everyone from the apartment building is accounted for.