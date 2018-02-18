Fire in Old City displaces over a hundred city residents, hotel guests

February 18, 2018
Early Sunday morning a four-alarm fire engulfed part of the 200 block of Chestnut Street, setting a six-story apartment building ablaze and calling for the evacuation of about 160 people.
Firefighters arrived to scene around 3:00 a.m. Sunday as residents were evacuated, as well as guests at the neighboring Independence Park Hotel.
Seventy-five people reportedly took shelter at the Museum of American Revolution, just across the street, while other reports note some had to take shelter in a SEPTA bus.
In light of the fire, the museum will be closed Sunday, but reopening on Monday for President’s Day.
The Museum is CLOSED today - Sunday, Feb. 18 - due to a fire across the street. We will reopen tomorrow at 10:00 am. Please see our website for more information: https://t.co/J1fNYwyPXx— AmRevMuseum (@AmRevMuseum) February 18, 2018
Due to a 4-alarm fire at 239 Chestnut St early this morning, the @PhillyHotel is closed until further notice. Thankfully, no injuries have been reported. Thanks to the First Responders who worked swiftly to ensure no one was hurt. We'll update as soon as more info is available.— Independence Park (@PhillyHotel) February 18, 2018
The fire called for about 150 firefighters. It was reported under control by 7 a.m.
The origins of the fire will not be determined for a while; Fire Commissioner Adam Thiel told Philly.com the building was structurally unsound, with cracks throughout the sides and within.
#Philly Fire Commissioner @ThielAdam: “It’s too early to tell if historic Old City building is a total loss. Crews will be on scene for next few days.” @CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/y3v07BQPz6— Chantee Lans CBS 3 (@ChanteeLans) February 18, 2018
@PhillyFireDept battling fire on 200 blk of Chestnut St in Old City. Homes and the Independence Park Hotel are evacuated. @KYWNewsradio pic.twitter.com/I2yj2ySR4s— Tim Jimenez (@TimJRadio) February 18, 2018
There were no injuries or fatalities reported, and everyone from the apartment building is accounted for.