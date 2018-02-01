February 01, 2018

New 10-day festival is devoted to region's theater scene

In total there will be 80 events and 268 performances

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Performances Theater
Passing Strange at Philadelphia Theatre Week "Passing Strange"/Philadelphia Theatre

Through explorations of identity that cross the globe, both the musical "Passing Strange" and the book "Another Brooklyn" shine a light on the complexity of coming-of-age. During Philadelphia Theatre Week there will be a discussion on both.

Thursday, Feb. 8 through Sunday, Feb. 18, will be the first-ever Philly Theatre Week, organized by Theatre Philadelphia.

The 10-day festival will showcase the region's vibrant and diverse theater scene. 

In total there will be 80 events and 268 performances. Tickets for each will either be free, $15 or $30.

RELATED: Here are your must-see plays and musicals on stage this February | Kids can pretend they're Broadway stars at "Hamilton" summer camp | Kimmel Center announces details for PIFA 2018

Philly Theatre Week will include world and regional premieres, Black History month-themed events, Valentine's Day-themed events, classic theater, physical theater, academic and community performances, and much more.

Find the full list here.

Events and performances will take place in Philadelphia, the surrounding suburbs and New Jersey.

“We wanted to make a big and impactful statement about the importance of theater in our city and region. Like Philly Beer Week, Center City Restaurant Week or Philly Tech Week, we wanted to have a festival that celebrated theater alongside our city's other flagship events that are nationally known and recognized," said Leigh Goldenberg, Theatre Philadelphia's Executive Director.

Philly Theatre Week

Thursday, Feb. 8 through Sunday, Feb. 18
Free, $15 or $30 per performance
Various locations in the region

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

sinead@phillyvoice.com

Read more Performances Theater Philadelphia Arts & Culture Festivals

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Jimmy Kempski's Super Bowl LII pick
USATSI_10579241.jpg

Families

Eagles' magical season lifts daughter, Philly families through loss and grief
Gianna Demedio

Gallery

Photos: The sober 6 a.m. rave/yoga sesh known as Daybreaker
Carroll - Daybreaker morning party

Super Bowl LII

A beer lover's road trip to watch the Eagles in Super Bowl LII
Minneapolis Super Bowl map

Business

Camden start-up looks to hire 100 local students by end of year
01312018_penji_crew

Sixers

Stupid fouls, poor defense highlight bad Sixers loss to Brooklyn Nets
020118-BrettBrown-USAToday

Escapes

Limited - Amalfi Coast Italy

$991 & up -- 5-Night Amalfi Coast w/Tours, Car & Air
Limited - Iceland in the Spring

$1306 & up -- 4-Night Iceland Escape w/Northern Lights Tour
Limited - Hong Kong & Bangkok

$2299 -- Hong Kong & Bangkok Foodie Adventure w/Flights

 *
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.