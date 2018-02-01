New 10-day festival is devoted to region's theater scene

Thursday, Feb. 8 through Sunday, Feb. 18, will be the first-ever Philly Theatre Week, organized by Theatre Philadelphia.

The 10-day festival will showcase the region's vibrant and diverse theater scene.

In total there will be 80 events and 268 performances. Tickets for each will either be free, $15 or $30.

Philly Theatre Week will include world and regional premieres, Black History month-themed events, Valentine's Day-themed events, classic theater, physical theater, academic and community performances, and much more.



Find the full list here.



Events and performances will take place in Philadelphia, the surrounding suburbs and New Jersey.

“We wanted to make a big and impactful statement about the importance of theater in our city and region. Like Philly Beer Week, Center City Restaurant Week or Philly Tech Week, we wanted to have a festival that celebrated theater alongside our city's other flagship events that are nationally known and recognized," said Leigh Goldenberg, Theatre Philadelphia's Executive Director.

Thursday, Feb. 8 through Sunday, Feb. 18

Free, $15 or $30 per performance

Various locations in the region