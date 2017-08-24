Final observations: Eagles 38, Dolphins 31

The second half of Thursday night's preseason game between the Eagles and Dolphins didn't feature as many first- and second-team players as expected in Week 3 – for more on how Carson Wentz and the rest of the starters played, check out our first half observations – but there was still plenty to dissect as the time to begin trimming the roster rapidly approaches.

Here's a look at how the second half unfolded in the Eagles' 38-31 win over the Dolphins:

• Mack Hollins can play. And could make a lot of people forget about Jordan Matthews by the time the year is over.

Hollins finished with a game-high five catches for 44 yards.

• Sometimes two isn't better than one, as was evident when Dolphins WR Jakeem Grant scored on a long, 69-yard touchdown thanks to a pair of simultaneously missed tackles:

Eagles rookie linebacker Nathan Gerry suffered a hamstring injury on the play and did not return.

• Villanova product Don Cherry came up with a nice interception and nearly took it to the house.

He's got to follow those blockers! I'll let it slide though since he's a linebacker.

• The Eagles didn't waste much time finding the end zone. That interception, their fourth takeaway of the game, led to this Marcus Johnson touchdown reception.

That was a nice play. Can't believe I haven't heard more about this McGloid fellow.

McGloid finished 22-for-26 for 155 yards, one touchdown and an interception.

• The second half featured a pair of young runnings backs competing for what could be the final spot on the 53-man roster: Donnel Pumphrey and Corey Clement.



Pumphrey finished the game with 12 carries for 37 yards.

Pumphrey was again on punt return duty. And again, he was underwhelming, muffing another punt before falling on top of it.

But where he made up for it was in the passing game, catching four passes for 30 yards.

Meanwhile, Clement, who scored his second TD of the preseason in the first half, finished with 9 carries for 42 yards and TD and 2 catches for 11 yards.



• With about five minutes to go, my least favorite thing in all of sports started.

This seems like as good a time as any to call it a night...

Follow Matt on Twitter: @matt_mullin

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports