Genetics CRISPR
CRISPR-Cas9 is a customizable tool that lets scientists cut and insert small pieces of DNA at precise areas along a DNA strand. Scientists can study genes in a specific, targeted way and in real-time, according to the National Institutes of Health.

August 02, 2017

First safe repair of disease-causing gene in human embryos

By Lauran Neergaard
WASHINGTON — In a first, researchers safely repaired a disease-causing gene in human embryos, targeting a heart defect best known for killing young athletes. It's a big step toward one day preventing a list of inherited diseases.

The research team led by Oregon Health and & Science University is reporting that embryos can help fix themselves if scientists jump-start the process early enough.

It's laboratory research only, nowhere near ready to be tried in a pregnancy. But it's a step toward altering DNA in a way that protects not just one baby from an inherited disease, but his or her offspring as well.

Genetics experts are praising the study and say it's time for an ethical debate on how far such research should go.

The study was published in the journal Nature.

