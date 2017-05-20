Investigations Airlines
American Airlines Flight Disturbance Donna Basden/AP

In this photo provided by Donna Basden, a man is escorted off an American Airlines flight after it landed in Honolulu, Friday, May 19, 2017. Federal agents met the plane from Los Angeles when it landed in Honolulu and took the man into custody.

May 20, 2017

Flight attendant blocks man's attempt to reach cockpit on American Airlines plane

Passenger arrested by federal agents is identified as Anil Uskanil, 25, from Turkey

Investigations Airlines Honolulu American Airlines United States Associated Press
By Associated Press

HONOLULU — Two U.S. fighter jets were summoned Friday to escort a flight from Los Angeles to Hawaii after an unruly man was subdued by passengers and flight attendants, who had to use a drink cart to block him from the front of the plane.

The man, later identified as Anil Uskanil, 25, of Turkey, was duct-taped to his seat until the plane landed in Honolulu and federal agents boarded the plane and arrested him, passenger Lee Lorenzen said.

"The flight attendants just were really heroic," Lorenzen said. "By the time we landed and the FBI took him into custody, he was very mellow."

American Airlines Flight 31 landed safely at 11:35 a.m. with 181 passengers and six crew members aboard, airline spokeswoman Katie Cody said.

Uskanil had already been arrested hours earlier at Los Angeles International Airport for opening a door that led onto an airfield ramp, according to Los Angeles Airport Police, who provided Uskanil's identity to The Associated Press.

Police say Uskanil had been drinking but didn't meet the criteria to be arrested for it. He was arrested on suspicion of misdemeanor trespassing and given a date to appear in court.

U.S. Department of Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly was briefed on the midair disturbance, according to a statement from the department. There are no other reports of disruptions, but the department said it is monitoring all flights Friday out of caution.

___

Balsamo reported from Los Angeles. Associated Press Writer Audrey McAvoy contributed from Honolulu.

Just In

Must Read

Real Estate

051717_Boner4ever

Historic 'Boner 4ever' building, now leasing apartments, seen as key to North Philly revival

Education

051982017_kid_sinner_PV

Fidget spinners: learning aid or just the latest distraction in school?

Sixers

051717_Fultz-Ball_AP

Sixers mock draft roundup, post-lottery edition

LGBT

05182017_sharron_cooks_LI

Philly LGBT commission chair forced out for 'attacks' on fellow members

Escapes

Limited - Alaska Glacier Tour

$799 & up -- 8-Nt. Alaska Glacier Sea + Land Package
Limited - Italy & Greece & Athens

$1837 & up -- Italy & Greece: 9-Night Getaway w/Air
Limited - Punta Cana in the Dominican Republic

$999 & up -- Punta Cana: 6-Night All-Inclusive Trip w/Air

 *
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.