05302017_rain_driving_iStock robertiez /iStock.com

May 29, 2017

Flooding at Jersey Shore could complicate holiday exit for some

By PhillyVoice Staff

High water along Jersey Shore and Delaware beaches could lead to flooded roads, forecasters are warning.

The National Weather Service issued a coastal flood advisory from 10 p.m. Monday to 4 a.m. Tuesday.

The advisory comes as shore-goers begin returning from the Memorial Day weekend at the beach.

It covers Atlantic, southeastern Burlington, Cape May, Cumberland, Middlesex, Monmouth and Ocean counties.

The weather service says cars should not be left in areas prone to flooding and warns not to drive through flooded roads.

