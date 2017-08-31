People Princess Diana
Britain Princess Diana Alastair Grant/AP

Tributes, candles and flowers are laid by royal fans for the late Diana, Princess of Wales, outside Kensington Palace in London, Thursday, Aug. 31, 2017.

August 31, 2017

Floral tributes laid at the palace for Diana anniversary

People Princess Diana United Kingdom Tributes Deaths Royal Family
By Danica Kirka
Associated Press

LONDON — People placed floral tributes, photos and personal messages at the gates of Kensington Palace on Thursday as Britain observed the 20th anniversary of the death of Princess Diana.

Royal fans marked two decades since Diana died in a car crash in Paris, triggering a flood of grief across Britain and beyond. Her admirers began paying tribute to Diana at the time she died before dawn, placing candles shaped in the letter "D'' at the gates of the London palace that had been her home.

"We had never met her and been nowhere near her, but I think she touched so many people because of who she was, the way she conducted herself in the context of where she was living and who she became," said Mara Klemich, 55, a royal well-wisher from Australia.

Princes William and Harry honored their mother Wednesday at Kensington Palace, visiting a garden where she would stroll by and ask the gardeners about their ever-changing displays.

The princes and the Duchess of Cambridge met with well-wishers after the walk, but aren't expected to take part in any engagements Thursday.

The weeks leading up to the anniversary have been met with reflection in Britain as the public remembers "the people's princess" and considers her contributions to the country.

The 36-year-old princess died in the early hours of Aug. 31, 1997. Her Mercedes, pursued by paparazzi, crashed into a concrete pillar in the Alma Tunnel in Paris while traveling at more than 60 mph (100 kph).

Diana, her boyfriend Dodi Fayed and their driver Henri Paul were all killed. Her bodyguard, Trevor Rees-Jones, was injured but survived.

Danica Kirka

