November 01, 2017

Florida hospital reports 'scary' delivery on Halloween

By Associated Press

WINTER PARK, Fla. — A Florida couple got an extra treat on Halloween — a baby Frankenstein.

Make that Oskar Gary Frankenstein, who made his entrance into the world four days late and after 14 hours of labor on Tuesday at Winter Park Memorial Hospital.

Parents Kyle and Jessica Frankenstein tell news outlets that Baby Frankenstein weighed in at 6 pounds, 9 ounces and is 20 inches long.

The baby's grandmother Jennifer Frankenstein tells WKMG the family is "super excited." She said Oskar is her first grandchild and the Frankenstein family's first baby born on Halloween, although she does have a 13-year-old daughter who shares the same birthday as "Frankenstein" author Mary Shelley.

Winter Park is near Orlando in central Florida.

