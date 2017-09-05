College Football Penn State
Penn State's Mike Gesicki (88) takes off running after a catch against Akron during the first half.

September 05, 2017

Penn State up to No. 4, Florida State drops to No. 10 in latest AP poll

By Ralph D. Russo
Associated Press

Florida State slipped all the way to the No. 10 in The Associated Press college football poll after losing to Alabama and losing quarterback Deondre Francois to a season-ending injury.

The Crimson Tide is No. 1 again, securing 60 of 61 first-place votes in the first Top 25 of the regular season. Ohio State remained No. 2 in the media poll and received the other first-place vote. Defending champion Clemson moved up to No. 3 on Tuesday. Penn State is No. 4 and Oklahoma moved up No. 5, meaning for the second straight week there will be a top-five matchup. The Sooners play at Ohio State on Saturday.

Florida State was No. 3 in the preseason poll and lost an opening-week showdown with Alabama, 24-7. Late in the game Francois went down with a knee injury.

