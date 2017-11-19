Flyers to host Penguins at Linc in 2019 Stadium Series game

Last season, the Flyers traveled to Pittsburgh for a Stadium Series game against the Penguins at Heinz Field. And while it had previously been announced that this would be a home-and-home of sorts, with each team getting a chance to host a game.

And now it's official, according to an announcement made during NBC's Football Night in America prior to Sunday night's Eagles-Cowboys game.



Since the game at Heinz Field was announced, it had been rumored that the Flyers' home game would come at Lincoln Financial Field – NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman even said as much back in February when the two teams last met outdoors – even though the last outdoor game in Philly, the 2012 NHL Winter Classic, was played at Citizens Bank Park. The Flyers also played in the 2010 Winter Classic at Fenway Park in Boston.

No official word from the Flyers or the NHL yet, but since NBC is broadcasting the game, this is as good a confirmation as any.

