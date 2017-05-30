Flyers sign 20-year-old Swedish forward Oskar Lindblom

The Philadelphia Flyers have signed forward Oskar Lindblom to an entry-level contract, the team announced on Tuesday.

Lindblom (6-2, 196 lbs.), selected by the Flyers in the fifth round (138th overall) of the 2014 NHL Entry Draft, was recently named the Swedish Hockey League's Forward of the Year after recording 47 points (22 goals, 25 assists) in 55 games this season, his third full season with Byrnas IF.

The 20-year-old from Gavle, Sweden finished second in the SHL in goals and fourth in total points. He also added another 14 points (4 goals, 10 assists) in 20 playoff games before his team fell in the final.



Lindblom has netted 38 goals and recorded 49 assists for 87 points in 141 career games with Brynas. Internationally, Lindblom represented Sweden at the 2015 and 2016 World Junior Championships. In 14 games, he recorded 15 points (7 goals, 8 assists).





Here's a scouting report on Lindblom from hockeysfuture.com:

Lindblom slipped to the lower rounds of the draft, but has developed since he was picked. Skating was the biggest question mark for Lindblom and a weak spot of his game, but it improved drastically over the 2014-15 season. Lindblom goes hard to the net and likes to stick around once there. He’s someone who offers up his body in the corners and in the slot. He has decent hands in tight and does have an eye for finding his linemates. He’s a player who is ready to go where it hurts and take punishment to make things happen. Lindblom is defensively aware and plays the game in all three zones. Sometimes shows some above-average cleverness and tends to enjoy the trust of his coaches. [hockeysfuture.com]

And, of course, some highlights:





With three seasons in arguably the second best pro hockey league in the world under his belt, Lindblom is expected to make the Flyers coming out of camp.

