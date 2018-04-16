April 16, 2018

Folks, 'Drag Race Thailand' is finally coming to America!

That epic trailer we told you about in February now has English subtitles

Folks, 'Drag Race Thailand' will soon be streamable in America. God bless.

I have a very important update to share with each and every one of you today.

Remember back in February when we directed your attention to the super trailer for “Drag Race Thailand” because – even though it wasn’t in English or even available for viewing in these United States of America – it was so epically entertaining that it warranted celebration?

Yeah, well guess what? I just got word that the program will be available for streaming here as of May 4. Also, they have a new trailer complete with English subtitles so you know what the heck is going on.

Granted, I’d have preferred it aired on a major network instead of – I don’t know – things like tired old "Grey’s Anatomy," the regrettable "MacGyver" remake, overly depressing "This Is Us" or why-did-they-even-make-it "Lethal Weapon."

If it takes streaming it for $3.99 a month via something called Wow Presents Plus, so be it. (Psst, I’ll probably binge watch it on a 30-day free trial and then not re-up, but don’t tell anybody.)

In any event, I hereby present the trailer with English subtitles. Enjoy!


