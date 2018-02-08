Food and drug interactions: Here's what you should know

Remember when Mary Poppins sang “a spoonful of sugar helps the medicine go down?” Yeah…that’s probably not the best idea.

What you eat and drink can affect the way medications work — and medications can also change the way your body uses certain foods. These food-drug interactions can:

• Prevent a medicine from working the way it should

• Cause a side effect from a medicine to get worse

• Cause a new side effect

But it’s not just food — alcohol, caffeine, and other vitamins and supplements can affect how medicines work. Every time you use a medicine, carefully follow the information on the label and directions from your doctor or pharmacist.

Possible Side Effects

Take a look at these possible interactions that over-the-counter medicines, food, and alcohol can have with some common generic prescriptions. (Don’t see your medication listed here? Search the Drug Interactions Checker.)

Multivitamins and dairy products1,3,6

Leafy green vegetables/vitamin K3





Grapefruit juice2





Alcohol1,4





Herbal supplements1,5





To help ensure your prescriptions have a chance to work as intended, always follow the directions and be sure to talk to your doctor, pharmacist, or other health care professionals if you have any questions.

This article was originally published on IBX Insights.

About Harshal Amin

Harshal Amin is a Sr. Clinical Pharmacist supporting Pharmacy Services and Government Markets from a Medicare STARS and overall quality improvement perspective at Independence Blue Cross.

