Grab bites from popular food trucks at Haddonfield Night Market

Downtown Haddonfield in South Jersey will host its fourth Haddonfield Night Market on Thursday, March 22.

Food trucks will be parked on Kings Highway from 4 to 8 p.m. The Cow and the Curd, Oink and Moo BBQ, Waffles & Wedges, P.J. Whelihan's Wing Truck and The Tot Cart are a few of the participating trucks.

Attendees can stroll the car-free street, enjoying dinner on the go. The food truck fest is free to attend; pay-as-you-go for all food and drink.

It will take place rain or shine.

Two more Haddonfield Night Markets have already been planned as well. They will take place on Thursday, June 21 and Thursday, Sept. 6.

Thursday, March 22

4-8 p.m. | Pay-as-you-go

Kings Highway, Haddonfield, N.J. 08033

