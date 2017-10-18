Colleges National Anthem
October 18, 2017

Football player cut from Pennsylvania college passes on reinstatement

By Reading Eagle
Associated Press

READING, Pa. — A football player who was offered reinstatement after being cut from the team at Division III Albright College in Pennsylvania says he will not rejoin the team.

Sophomore Gyree Durante tells The Reading Eagle some players lost trust in him, and he does not think it would be good for him to be back on the team.

Durante was dropped after he took a knee while the anthem was playing during a game against Delaware Valley. 

The school's president announced an offer of reinstatement Monday after an ongoing review of the details surrounding the game.

While he will not play for the school, Durante says he will continue to cheer for the team.

It is unclear whether two other unidentified players who were also dropped for kneeling will rejoin the team.

Information from: Reading Eagle

Reading Eagle

