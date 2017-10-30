Entertainment Celebrities
People Michael Jackson Joel Ryan/AP

In this March 5, 2009, file photo, Michael Jackson appears at an event to announce a series of concerts in London. Forbes announced on Oct. 30, 2017, that Jackson topped its list of highest-earning dead celebrities.

October 30, 2017

Forbes: Michael Jackson top earning dead celebrity raking in $75 million

Entertainment Celebrities United States Earnings Associated Press
By Associated Press

NEW YORK — Michael Jackson died eight years ago, but he's still generating millions of dollars.

Jackson is atop the Forbes list of top-earning dead celebrities for the fifth straight year, with $75 million. Forbes says Jackson's earnings are boosted by a new greatest hits album, a Las Vegas Cirque du Soleil show and a stake in the EMI music publishing catalog.

Two other singers join Jackson in the top five. Elvis Presley comes in fourth with $35 million and Bob Marley ranks fifth with $23 million.

Golf legend Arnold Palmer is the second-highest earner. He brought in $40 million in part through sales of Arizona lemonade and ice tea beverage made in his name.

Palmer is followed by Charles Schulz. The creator of the "Peanuts" franchise made $38 million.

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

103017SeantrelHenderson

Will the Eagles be 'very aggressive' at the trade deadline?

Crime

Charlie

Dog left for dead in trash pile improves, but faces long recovery

Celebrities

Bruce Willis

Bruce Willis: 'I like making movies here' (in Philly)

Shootings

Brandon Olivieri

Teen charged, held without bail in South Philadelphia murders

Escapes

Limited - Ireland

$1149 & up -- 6-Night Ireland Trip incl. Tours & Breakfast

 *
Limited - Kissimmee Florida

FL: Kissimmee Deals Through Fall, Save up to 40%

 *
Limited - Great Barrier Reef - Australia

$1999 & up -- Australia: Reef, Rock & City Experiences w/Air

 **
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.