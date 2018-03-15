March 15, 2018

Former Eagle Patrick Robinson bids farewell to Philly

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
NFL Eagles
031118PatrickRobinson James Lang/USA TODAY Sports

Patrick Robinson could be making a surprise return to the Eagles in 2018.

A key piece of the Eagles' magical playoff push said goodbye to Philadelphia on Wednesday when free agent slot corner Patrick Robinson signed a deal with the New Orleans Saints, the team that originally drafted him in 2010.

RELATED ARTICLE: Grading the Eagles' moves after the first official day of free agency

Robinson was a surprise sensation for the Eagles. As an apparent one-year Band-Aid signing last offseason, he was perceived as a fringe player who might be cut before the end of training camp. He only went on to lead the Eagles with four interceptions during the regular season and dramatically changed the momentum of the NFC Championship with his early pick-six against the Vikings.

Robinson took to Instagram late Wednesday night to announce his deal with the Saints and salute his teammates and fans in Philadelphia.

The four-year deal Robinson signed with New Orleans, worth up to $20 million with $10 million guaranteed, is likely more than the Eagles could commit to the veteran corner, who will turn 31 by the start of next season. The Eagles have a bevy of young cornerbacks and added another in Daryl Worley by trading Torrey Smith to the Panthers last week.

Howie Roseman has been active in free agency already, bolstering an already elite defensive line and locking up linebacker Nigel Bradham for the foreseeable future.

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot

Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff

tanenbaum@phillyvoice.com

Read more NFL Eagles Philadelphia New Orleans Saints Patrick Robinson

Just In

Must Read

Protests

Philly students converge on City Hall to call for stronger gun laws
Students_Protest_City_Hall

Sixers

March Madness: Five games (and six players) that Sixers fans should watch on Thursday
031318_Lonnie-Walker_usat

Food & Drink

It's March Cheese Madness at Di Bruno Bros.
10022015_Dickinson_DiBrunos1

Eagles

Nick Foles trade market appears to be dry
031418NickFoles

Performances

'School of Rock' musical based on hit film coming to Philly
School of Rock

Relationships

Bad neighbors: The adult potty-training files
03132018_outhouse_Unsplash

Escapes

Limited - The Azores

$599 -- Last-Minute Azores: Spring Travel + 5-Star Hotel + Flights
Limited - Coastline in Greece along the Aegan Sea

$2399 -- 10-Night Greece Tour & Aegan Cruise incl. Flights
Limited - Shamwari Safari Giraffes

$3999 -- South Africa: Luxurious Cape Town & Tented Safari w/Air
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.