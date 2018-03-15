Former Eagle Patrick Robinson bids farewell to Philly

A key piece of the Eagles' magical playoff push said goodbye to Philadelphia on Wednesday when free agent slot corner Patrick Robinson signed a deal with the New Orleans Saints, the team that originally drafted him in 2010.

Robinson was a surprise sensation for the Eagles. As an apparent one-year Band-Aid signing last offseason, he was perceived as a fringe player who might be cut before the end of training camp. He only went on to lead the Eagles with four interceptions during the regular season and dramatically changed the momentum of the NFC Championship with his early pick-six against the Vikings.

Robinson took to Instagram late Wednesday night to announce his deal with the Saints and salute his teammates and fans in Philadelphia.

The four-year deal Robinson signed with New Orleans, worth up to $20 million with $10 million guaranteed, is likely more than the Eagles could commit to the veteran corner, who will turn 31 by the start of next season. The Eagles have a bevy of young cornerbacks and added another in Daryl Worley by trading Torrey Smith to the Panthers last week.

Howie Roseman has been active in free agency already, bolstering an already elite defensive line and locking up linebacker Nigel Bradham for the foreseeable future.