Former Eagles (and current Cowboys) CB Nolan Carroll arrested for DWI

Former Philadelphia Eagles starting cornerback Nolan Carroll, who was signed by the Dallas Cowboys this offseason, was arrested for DWI in the early hours yesterday, according to WFAA.com in Dallas.

Carroll played in Philly from 2014 to 2016, appearing in 43 games, and starting 28. Carroll was a free agent this offseason, and the Eagles did not make much of an effort, if any, to re-sign him, despite a lack of depth at corner. Instead, Carroll signed with the Cowboys on a surprising three-year deal worth $10 million.

The Cowboys have had a number of suspensions on their defense in recent years.

Carroll may soon be joining them.

According to Cowboys writers' practice notes, Carroll was working with the first team defense along with Orlando Scandrick and Anthony Brown.

The Cowboys did select three cornerbacks in the 2017 NFL Draft, in Chidobe Awuzie (second round), Jourdan Lewis (third round) and Marquez White (sixth round), although from the Cowboys' perspective, they would ideally not have to be forced into action too soon.

