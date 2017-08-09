Odd News Lawsuits
August 09, 2017

Former QVC executive settles with matchmaking service over bad dates

By Associated Press

PHILADELPHIA — A retired corporate executive says in a lawsuit that a high-end matchmaking service set her up with a string of highly unsuitable suitors, including men who were married, mentally unstable or felons.

The Philadelphia Inquirer reports Darlene Daggett, former president for U.S. commerce for the West Chester-based home shopping channel QVC, settled a lawsuit against Corte Madera, California-based Kelleher International hours after it was filed in federal court last week.

However, court filings shed light on what Daggett alleged were a series of bad courtships that fell short of what the dating service promised. Daggett says she paid $150,000 for a membership that guaranteed her matches from around the globe.

Kelleher chief executive Amber Kelleher-Andrews says "it doesn't always work out," but her company works to end courtships "fairly and reasonably."

