Politics Health
Iran Opposition Jose Luis Magana, File/AP

In this Oct. 22, 2011, file photo, former Pennsylvania governor and former Secretary of Homeland Security Tom Ridge speaks to a crowd of hundreds protesting in front of the White House in Washington. A spokesman says Ridge is in critical condition after undergoing an emergency heart procedure at a hospital in Austin, Texas.

November 16, 2017

Former Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Ridge in critical condition in Texas hospital

Politics Health Pennsylvania Tom Ridge Texas Associated Press
By Associated Press

AUSTIN, Texas — A spokesman says former Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Ridge is in critical condition after undergoing an emergency heart procedure at a hospital in Austin, Texas.

Ridge spokesman Steve Aaron says the 72-year-old Ridge, the former U.S. Homeland Security secretary, was attending the Republican Governors Association conference when he called for help at his hotel about 7 a.m. The Republican was Pennsylvania governor from 1995 to 2001.

The spokesman says Ridge underwent a cardiac catheterization at Dell Seton Medical Center at the University of Texas.

Aaron says Ridge has been responsive with physicians.

He was the first homeland security secretary, serving under President George W. Bush until 2005.

