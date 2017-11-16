Former Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Ridge in critical condition in Texas hospital

AUSTIN, Texas — A spokesman says former Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Ridge is in critical condition after undergoing an emergency heart procedure at a hospital in Austin, Texas.

Ridge spokesman Steve Aaron says the 72-year-old Ridge, the former U.S. Homeland Security secretary, was attending the Republican Governors Association conference when he called for help at his hotel about 7 a.m. The Republican was Pennsylvania governor from 1995 to 2001.

The spokesman says Ridge underwent a cardiac catheterization at Dell Seton Medical Center at the University of Texas.

Aaron says Ridge has been responsive with physicians.

He was the first homeland security secretary, serving under President George W. Bush until 2005.