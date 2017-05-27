Former Phillies pitcher, Hall of Famer, U.S. senator Jim Bunning dies at 85

Jim Bunning, a former U.S. senator and one of five Hall of Fame Phillies to have his number retired by the team, has passed away, the Phillies announced on Saturday afternoon. Bunning was 85.

The Kentucky-born right-hander won 89 games for the Phillies in six seasons with the team, representing the Phillies in two All-Star games and finish second for the National League C Young Award in 1967. Bunning was a nine-time All-Star who was inducted into the National Baseball Hall of Fame by the veterans committee in 1996.

Bunning suffered a stroke back in October.







In his first season with the Phillies, in 1964, Bunning pitched the seventh perfect game in baseball history on Father’s Day against the New York Mets at Shea Stadium. Six years later in 1970, a 24-year-old rookie shortstop named Larry Bowa tutored under the no-nonsense veteran pitcher, who was in his final season with the Phillies.

At the time, Bowa said he didn't know whether he'd even last a month in the major leagues, but it was Bunning's words that resonated with him then, throughout his own 16-year career, and even today as a coach, too.

"I never had a pitcher mentor me like he did in one year. In spring training he told me, ‘Keep your mouth shut and your eyes and ears open.’ It was that simple. I said, ‘Yessir,’" the 71-year-old Bowa, the current Phillies bench coach, said Saturday afternoon at Citizens Bank Park. "He was all for energy and never quitting. He said ‘I’ve been out there where I’ve given up 6 runs and I don’t quit. I don’t ever want to see you quit. Because you bring a lot to the table with your energy and desire to play.’ Like I said, pitchers, I got along with pitchers, but they never took the time to say something to me, and that was my first year. All that stuff stayed with me.

"I had that energy level all the time with my dad, the ‘don’t quit.’ But to have it reinforced by (a future Hall of Famer), I can’t even express in words what that meant. When a guy like that takes the time with someone who is just starting, it’s, I mean, it resonated throughout my career."

H. RUMPH JR/AP Philadelphia Phillies coach Larry Bowa walks off the field with Hall of Famer Jim Bunning after Bunning threw out the first pitch before the Phillies-Cubs game in 2014. Bowa credited the late Bunning for mentoring him as a rookie.

After his baseball career ended following a 17-year run with the Phillies, Detroit Tigers, Pittsburgh Pirates, and Los Angeles Dodgers, Bunning returned to Kentucky and began his second life as a politician. He served as a United States senator from 1999 to 2011.

Bunning's No.14 is painted along a brick wall at Ashburn Alley at Citizens Bank Park between Mike Schmidt's No.20 and Richie Ashburn's No.1.



