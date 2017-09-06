People News
AP_17249488514690.jpg John Minchillo/AP

In this Aug. 30, 2012, file photo, Craig Carton talks during the National Football League Back to Football Run at Central Park in New York.

September 06, 2017

Former WIP host Craig Carton charged in multi-million ticket scam

People News United States Associated Press
By Associated Press

NEW YORK — Authorities say New York sports radio host Craig Carton faces fraud charges for engaging in a ticket-selling scam after accumulating gambling debts.

Conspiracy and securities fraud charges were unsealed in Manhattan federal court on Wednesday against the host of WFAN-AM's "Boomer and Carton" show.

In a civil case, the Securities and Exchange Commission said Carton, a former WIP weekend radio host, in mid-2016 solicited investments in ticket reselling enterprises after he accrued millions of dollars' worth of gambling-related debts.

The 48-year-old Carton, who lives in Manhattan, has hosted the sports-themed radio program broadcast on WFAN since 2007 with former NFL quarterback Boomer Esiason.

Carton was not on the air Wednesday. It was unclear who will represent Carton in court.

CBS, which owns WFAN, says in its story about Carton's arrest that it is cooperating with authorities.

