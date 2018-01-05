January 05, 2018

Four Eagles players named to Associated Press All-Pro team

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
010518JasonKelce Bill Streicher/USA TODAY Sports

Jason Kelce and Carson Wentz were both honored with All-Pro nods.

Four Philadelphia Eagles players added significant accomplishments to their resumes on Friday, when they were named to the Associated Press All-Pro team.

Right tackle Lane Johnson and center Jason Kelce were both honored with first-team All-Pro nods, while quarterback Carson Wentz and defensive tackle Fletcher Cox were second-team All-Pros.

First team

RT Lane Johnson: As we noted this morning, Johnson faced the following stud edge rushers this season, and shut them all out: Ryan Kerrigan twice, Justin Houston, Jason Pierre-Paul twice, Joey Bosa, Von Miller, DeMarcus Lawrence, Michael Bennett, and Khalil Mack. He allowed just one sack on the season, to the 49ers' Leger Douzable. That is outstanding.

C Jason Kelce: After a down season in 2016, Kelce roared back in 2017, stringing together a highlight reel of impressive blocking, particularly in the running game. During the offseason, the Eagles were willing to deal him for the right price, and as it turns out, they were wise (or lucky) not to, as Kelce was arguably the best center in the NFL this season.

Kelce was voted to the Pro Bowl in 2016, but not in 2017, which goes to show how dumb Pro Bowl voting is.

Second team

QB Carson Wentz: Even though he missed the final three games of the season with a torn ACL, Wentz was second in the NFL in TD passes, with 33 of them, a new Eagles team record. He was probably the favorite to take home the NFL MVP award had he not gotten hurt, and frankly, he deserves strong consideration even though he did.

DT Fletcher Cox: Cox's numbers weren't those of an All-Pro, as he had just 5.5 sacks and one forced fumble. However, he was often the focus of opposing offensive line game plans. This is Cox's third nod for second-team All-Pro.

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff

jimmy@phillyvoice.com

Eagles NFL Philadelphia Fletcher Cox Jason Kelce Carson Wentz Lane Johnson

