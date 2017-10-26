FOX29 cuts into World Series with commercials, broadcasts game without announcers

October 26, 2017
Philadelphians who watched the thrilling ending to Wednesday night's extra-innings World Series game on FOX29 were treated to a bizarre broadcast when ads for the station suddenly cut into the action and play continued for a few minutes without the announcers.
It started in the 10th inning when, as Awful Announcing noted, a promo for the station played over the game, (seemingly appropriately) asking, "What is going on?" That was followed by a return to the action but without announcers Joe Buck and John Smoltz, meaning all that was heard during Jose Altuve's home run was a defeated Los Angeles crowd. Shortly after the home run, a station tagline, "We go there," appeared on the screen without audio.
So for anyone not in Philly who didn’t get to witness the insanity of @FOX29philly’s 10th inning: Home Run #1@awfulannouncing pic.twitter.com/IbISx7fZ4G— Corey Cohen (@CoreyECohen) October 26, 2017
Twitter users said the cut to commercial in the middle of the action — during what turned out to be a classic between the Astros and Dodgers — happened at least twice again, and the broadcast continued to play without Buck and Smoltz.
Home Run #2 from Fox Philly’s disaster. pic.twitter.com/t8HdrE8KbF— Corey Cohen (@CoreyECohen) October 26, 2017
And finally, Home Run #3. #WorldSeries pic.twitter.com/5Aa0dLjC9L— Corey Cohen (@CoreyECohen) October 26, 2017
According to social media, the issue seemed to be unique to FOX29 viewers. While some joked they were happy not to hear Buck (he’s not exactly loved in Philly), many local baseball fans were irritated, including our Phillies beat writer Ryan Lawrence.
Nope. Also didn't see the Altuve homer. @FOX29philly? https://t.co/ND3ueDTq99— Ryan Lawrence (@ryanlawrence21) October 26, 2017
Somebody needs to tell @FOX29philly instead of "WE GO THERE" I'd like them to go back to a normal broadcast of the #WorldSeries. #NoAudio pic.twitter.com/y4msosLz32— Marshall Harris (@mharrisNBCS) October 26, 2017
Three HR in inning and not one call from Joe Buck heard in Philadelphia. Incredible— Kevin Cooney (@KevinCooney) October 26, 2017
Ok. Is anyone outside of Philly able to hear Play by play?— Kevin Cooney (@KevinCooney) October 26, 2017
Oddly enough, the station tweeted out the final score without addressing the hate it was receiving on social media.
Astros defeat Dodgers 7-6 to tie the 2017 World Series. Fox29 News at 10 is coming up NEXT!— FOX 29 (@FOX29philly) October 26, 2017
We've reached out to FOX29 for an explanation and will update this article if we hear back.