Television Sexual Harassment
Eric Bolling Richard Drew/AP

In this July 22, 2015 file photo, co-host Eric Bolling appears on "The Five" television program, on the Fox News Channel, in New York. Fox News announced on Saturday, Aug. 5, 2017, that Bolling has been suspended while it investigates a report that “The Specialists” co-host sent at least three female colleagues a lewd text message. Bolling’s lawyer calls the accusations untrue and says he and his client are cooperating with the investigation.

August 05, 2017

Fox News suspends host accused of sending lewd photos to female co-workers

An attorney for Eric Bolling reportedly denied the claims

By Andrew Parent
PhillyVoice Staff

Fox News anchor Eric Bollings has been suspended pending an investigation into allegations that he sent lewd pictures to two female colleagues at Fox News and one at Fox Business Channel, according to multiple reports.

Fox News posted a story on the suspension Saturday, saying that an investigation is underway.

The Huffington Post cited more than a dozen anonymous sources when it first reported on Friday that Bolling had sent the messages several years ago.

The site also reported that New York law firm Paul Weiss will conduct the investigation.

Bolling hosts "The Fox News Specialists" and "Cashin' In" on the network, and he previously co-hosted "The Five." He is a New Jersey resident, NJ.com reports.

His attorney, Michael J. Bowe, denied the accusations in a Philly.com report on Friday.

"The story is based on anonymous sources and not true," he said. “Mr. Bolling recalls no such inappropriate communications, does not believe he sent any such communications, and will vigorously pursue his legal remedies for any false and defamatory accusations that are made.”

A pre-taped episode of "Cashin' In" was set to air Saturday in the show's usual 11:30 a.m. slot, but the network pulled the episode and replaced it with a live half-hour of America's News HQ, according to Philly.com.

The accusations against Bolling are the latest in a string of sexual harassment allegations that have plagued the network over the last year.

Longtime host Bill O'Reilly left the network in April after the New York Times reported that Fox News paid $13 million to five network personalities who made sexual and verbal harassment claims against O'Reilly.

Former Fox News chairman Roger Ailes was also pushed out last year after several former employees accused him of sexual harassment. Ailes died in May at 77.

053017_AndrewParent_Carroll.jpg

Andrew Parent

andrew@phillyvoice.com

