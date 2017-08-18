Courts People
The Roots Charles Sykes/Associated Press

Hip-hop band The Roots, from left, Ahmir "Questlove" Thompson, Damen "Tuba Gooding Jr." Bryson, Kamal Gray, Kirk "Captain Kirk" Douglas, Frank "Frankie Knuckles" Walker, James Boyser, Owen Biddle and Tariq " Black Thought" Trotter pose for a portrait at NBC Studios, Thursday, Feb. 19, 2009, in New York. The Roots are Jimmy Fallon's house band.

August 18, 2017

Frank 'Knuckles' Walker, ex-drummer, longtime band member of The Roots, sues group

Courts People Philadelphia Lawsuits The Roots Music
By Patricia Madej
PhillyVoice Staff

Time to face the music? Frank "Knuckles" Walker, former drummer of Philadelphia's The Roots, is suing the band's Ahmir "Questlove" Thompson and Tariq "Black Thought" Trotter and alleging that he was not paid fairly and his image was used despite having been fired, the New York Post reported Thursday.

Walker, who lives in Philadelphia according to the New York Daily News, was dismissed from the band in May after joining in 2002. A lawsuit filed in Manhattan Federal Court by the law firm Mark David Shirian P.C. said that The Roots continue to promote events using Walker's image and that he hasn't been paid his fair share in royalties.

“They simply kicked him out of The Roots and presumed he would forget about almost two decades of hard work, dedication and effort he put into [the group],” the lawsuit contends, according to the Post.

The suit points to The Roots' early August performance at New York's Radio City Music Hall with comedian Dave Chappelle as an example, according to the Daily News.

Walker is looking to collect royalties from Thompson, Trotter and band manager Shawn Gee for use of his image as well as to "protect the public from being duped" into thinking that he is still a part of The Roots. 

Thompson and Trotter formed The Roots in 1987 after the two met at the Philadelphia High School for the Creative and Performing Arts. The Roots are also the house band for "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon."

081816_Madej_Carroll.jpg

Patricia Madej

patricia@phillyvoice.com

Just In

Must Read

Opinion

Trends

End the Trend: 20 fads that have to go away, like, yesterday

Solar Eclipse

08172017_eclipse_glasses_iStock

Pennsylvania optometrist on solar eclipse: 'It's not worth it'

Eagles

081717DaneEvans

Handing out 10 awards from the Eagles-Bills preseason game

Television

Tina Fey SNL Weekend Update

Tina Fey slams Trump, Charlottesville marchers while eating sheet cake on 'Weekend Update'

Escapes

Limited - Savannah Georgia Getaway

Save up to 30% in Savannah This Summer
Limited - Paris La Tour Eiffel - Eiffel Tower

$1035 & up -- 4-Star Paris Escape w/Flights

 *
Limited - Hurricane Harbor

$55 & up -- Arlington Hotel Stays + Hurricane Harbor Ticket
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.