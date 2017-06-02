Franklin Fountain, Shane Confectionery create treats for Philly Beer Week

Ice cream saloon Franklin Fountain and old-fashioned candy store Shane Confectionery will be participating in Philly Beer Week by offering chocolates and ice creams made with local beers.



For the fourth year, Shane Confectionery created a chocolate replica of PBW's The Hammer of Glory (a hammer that ceremoniously opens the first PBW kegs), which will be available for purchase throughout PBW at the Old City store or online.

The chocolate hammer is filled with a dark chocolate ganache made with local Sunday Morning Stout by Weyerbacher Brewing.

Another PBW treat available at the candy shop will be a dark chocolate bar that was aged in a New Liberty Distilling whiskey barrel.

"The bar is dark, sweet and savory; reminiscent of a lager or a bock," stated Shane Confectionery.



Over at Franklin Fountain in Old City, there will be two PBW ice creams. One is the Malted Milk Chocolate Ice Cream with Deer Creek’s Sweet Liberty malt flour, which will also be available at Shane's Chocolate Café.

The other is the Coffee Drinker’s Table Beer Ice Cream, made with 2nd Story Brewing's Table Beer. The English-style ale, made in collaboration with the Museum of the American Revolution and based on historic recipes, is blended with black coffee and sweetened cream.

Franklin Fountain's post at Spruce Street Harbor Park will also feature a PBW ice cream. Those down by the waterfront can grab a scoop of Coffee Lager Ice Cream made with Fritzie's Vienna Lager to go.

Philly Beer Week runs from Friday, June 2, through Sunday, June 11.

Philly Beer Week Treats from Franklin Fountain and Shane Confectionery

Friday, June 2 through Sunday, June 11

Franklin Fountain: 116 Market St.

Shane Confectionery: 110 Market St.

Spruce Street Harbor Park: 301 S. Christopher Columbus Blvd.