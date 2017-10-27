Food & Drink Science
Tea time encrier/iStock

Enjoy tea time with friends and family.

October 27, 2017

Franklin Institute throwing 'Surreal Science Tea Party'

Tickets are limited

Food & Drink Science Franklin Institute Museum District Philadelphia
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

The Franklin Institute is planning a "Surreal Science Tea Party" in November, when – excuse the pun– it will spill the tea on how science and food intersect.

The one-night-only event is only for those 21-plus. There will be "bizarre lite bites, surprising sips and curious concoctions," according to The Franklin Institute.

If you've always wanted to attend the Hatter's Mad Tea Party in "Alice's Adventures in Wonderland," this might fill the void.

The tea party will take place Tuesday, Nov. 14, from 7-9 p.m. Expect food & drink, hands-on activities, discussion and interactive demonstrations.

The tea party will take place Tuesday, Nov. 14, from 7-9 p.m. Expect food & drink, hands-on activities, discussion and interactive demonstrations.

Tickets, which are limited, are $30 per person.

Franklin Institute members are invited to arrive early for an exclusive wine and cheese reception from 6-7 p.m.

The Surreal Science Tea Party

Tuesday, Nov. 14
7-9 p.m. | $30 per person
The Franklin Institute
222 N. 20th St.
(215) 448-1200

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Sinead Cummings

sinead@phillyvoice.com

