Franklin Institute throwing 'Surreal Science Tea Party'

The Franklin Institute is planning a "Surreal Science Tea Party" in November, when – excuse the pun– it will spill the tea on how science and food intersect.

The one-night-only event is only for those 21-plus. There will be "bizarre lite bites, surprising sips and curious concoctions," according to The Franklin Institute.

If you've always wanted to attend the Hatter's Mad Tea Party in "Alice's Adventures in Wonderland," this might fill the void.

The tea party will take place Tuesday, Nov. 14, from 7-9 p.m. Expect food & drink, hands-on activities, discussion and interactive demonstrations.

Tickets, which are limited, are $30 per person.

Franklin Institute members are invited to arrive early for an exclusive wine and cheese reception from 6-7 p.m.



(215) 448-1200


