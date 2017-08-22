Food & Drink Food Trucks
August 22, 2017

Franklin Square to host mini food truck festival

There will be ice cream, wine, fries and more

By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

On Saturday, Aug. 26, there will be a food truck festival at Franklin Square benefiting Historic Philadelphia.

The Cow and The Curd, Philly Fry, Little Baby's Ice Cream, Bonjour Creperie, Loco Gringo Taco and Center City Pretzel Co. will be on-site, along with Rebel Seed Cidery and Harvest Ridge Winery.

Admission is $10 and includes one drink ticket and one ticket to vote on your favorite food truck. All other food & drink will be pay-as-you-go.

The event will run from noon to 5 p.m.

Franklin Square, a family-friendly destination, has a carousel, mini-golf course and playground for kids.

Franklin Square Food Truck Festival

Saturday, Aug. 26
Noon to 5 p.m. | $10 entrance fee; pay-as-you-go
Franklin Square
200 N. Sixth St.

