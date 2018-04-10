April 10, 2018

Museum of the American Revolution offering free admission on one year anniversary

Inside, visitors can explore the history of how America broke free from Britain

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Museums History
Carroll - Museum of the American Revolution Opening Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice

U.S. Army 3rd Infantry soldiers, (The Old Guard), stand in formation on Chestnut Street near Independence Hall before proceeding to the Museum of the American Revolution.

Last year on April 19, the Museum of the American Revolution opened to the public. On the one year anniversary, the history museum will celebrate by offering free general admission to the community.

Inside, visitors can explore the history of how America broke free from Britain. There is a collection of Revolutionary-era weapons, diaries and personal items, as well as immersive galleries that offer hands-on activities.

RELATED: Philadelphia Chinese Lantern Festival announces opening date | Philadelphia Science Festival's free carnival to return to Parkway

Free admission will be available 3 p.m. to 8 p.m., with tickets (walk-up only) becoming available at 2 p.m. for 3 p.m. entry. Normally, admission to the museum is $19 for adults.

April 19 is also the date of the museum's next History After Hours, which allows visitors to hang out after-hours and enjoy special themed programs, happy hour food and drink specials, games and trivia.

"Recall the first shots fired on April 19, 1775 at Lexington and Concord, Massachusetts, and join us for lantern-lit festivities in commemoration of the museum’s first year open," states a press release from the Museum of the American Revolution about the evening's festivities.

Since its grand opening celebration, the museum has welcomed more than 300,000 visitors.

Free Admission to Museum of the American Revolution

Thursday, April 19
3-8 p.m. | Free
Museum of the American Revolution
101 S. Third St., Philadelphia, PA 19106

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

sinead@phillyvoice.com

Read more Museums History Philadelphia Free Old City

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Eagles 2018 NFL Draft preview: Quarterback
040918NickFoles

Courts

Prosecutors move to seize Kauffman's $1M luxury condo in Philly
04092018_Kauffman_Condo

TV Shows

HBO hosting advance screening of "Westworld" season 2 in Philly
Westworld

Food & Drink

Independence Beer Garden announces opening date for 2018 season
Independence Beer Garden

Pennsylvania Turnpike

Dodging tolls on the Pennsylvania Turnpike? You could be charged with a felony
04062018_PA_Turnpike_Fort_Wash_GM

Eagles

Insane Nick Foles (or other Eagles player) trade take tracker
012018_Eagles-Foles_usat

Escapes

Limited - Athens Greece

$1899 & up -- Greek Week: Stay in Athens & Santorini w/Air & Tours
Limited - Wine and relaxation getaway in Sonoma County

Up to 50% Off -- Wine & Relaxation Await in Sonoma Valley
Limited - Thailand Beach

$736 -- Thai Island Hopping for 8 Nights

 *
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.