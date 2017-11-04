Score free coffee and donuts today

Those in University City can enjoy free coffee and doughnuts today, from 10 a.m. to noon (or while supplies last).

The freebies will be available at the 40th Street Trolley Portal project site, where the Trolley Car Station Diner is being built.

The restaurant comes courtesy of the owners of Trolley Car Diner in Mt. Airy and Trolley Car Café in East Falls. Staff will be on-site, at 40th Street and Baltimore Avenue, to hand out the morning pick-me-ups and share details on the diner, set to open in 2018.

The 40th Street Trolley Portal, when completed, "will serve as a beautiful gateway for West Philadelphia trolley passengers and a welcoming public space for neighbors. The new establishment, Trolley Car Station, will be an eastern anchor on the fast-growing Baltimore Avenue business corridor," states University City District.

Free Coffee and Doughnuts

Saturday, Nov. 4

10 a.m. to noon

40th St. and Baltimore Ave.