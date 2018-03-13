Free Meek Mill, urges lawyer, mother and Philly sports stars

"Meek will come home," the attorney representing jailed rapper Meek Mill proclaimed Tuesday afternoon.

Speaking before a criminal justice forum held Tuesday at the University of Pennsylvania, Joe Tacopina said the rapper's case is representative of an unjust system that leaves people in prison for technical violations.

Tacopina also updated his efforts to free Mill, who is sitting in a state prison in Chester, Delaware County, for violating probation.

"Fifty percent of the jail population is made up of people who commit violations of probations – not violent felony assaults or things of that nature," Tacopina said. "That creates the situation we have now. We know about it because Meek is Meek. But if Meek was Robert Williams and didn't have a rap career, that would be the end of that."

Tacopina addressed more than a dozen reporters as hundreds of supporters gathered inside Irvine Auditorium to discuss criminal justice reform, including Eagles star Malcolm Jenkins and championship boxer Bernard Hopkins.

"No matter what, at the end of the day, this case is going to do good," Tacopina said, standing behind a podium adorned with a #FreeMeekMill placard. "And Meek understands that. He's going through something right now but he understands it's for the greater good. Because he's going to be the voice for the voiceless.

"He's going to make change. That's what tonight's about. It's about reform. It's about putting a spotlight on a system that needs fixing."

Mill, 30, a Philadelphia native, has been incarcerated since November for violating his parole agreement. Philadelphia Common Pleas Court Judge Genece E. Brinkley sentenced him to 2 to 4 years in state prison, citing a failed drug test and his noncompliance with a court order restricting his travel to Pennsylvania.

But the punishment proved controversial, with social justice advocates decrying it as unusually harsh. As Mill sat in prison, his supporters staged a rally outside the Philadelphia Criminal Justice Center, drawing hundreds of protesters to Center City.

Tacopina said there are felons who don't receive prison sentences that lengthy, calling Mill's situation "probation on steroids."

Mill's mother, Kathy Williams, urged Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner to intercede, noting there are many families going through similar situations.

"Now, it's just like time to stop all the unjustice stuff that the system is doing out here to all these people," Williams said. "Millions of people – not just my (son). ... Don't just put them in the system like they're dogs or something. They're not. They're human beings, too."

Williams, Tacopina and the Rev. Al Sharpton later addressed the forum, dubbed "Reform: Bringing Injustice to Light."

They criticized Brinkley not only for the sentence she handed Mill, but also for her conduct, claiming she encouraged Mill to leave his label to join another run by her friend and has threatened to sue him.

"We will make sure this perversion of justice is overturned, " Tacopina told the crowd, eliciting applause. "Meek will come home."

Tacopina later dialed Mill and placed him on speaker phone, allowing him to address a crowd of about 2,000 people.

Mill thanked the crowd for their support, saying he's not just fighting for his own freedom, but those of other people unfairly treated by the criminal justice system.

"I'm happy to shed light on a situation that we've been going through for years," Mill said. "God picked me to be the one to bring the light to Philadelphia, Pennsylvania."

Mill was arrested twice in 2017 – once after an alleged altercation at St. Louis International Airport, and again for popping a wheelie on his bike in New York City.

