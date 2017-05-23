Free seven-week yoga series to begin in King of Prussia

Beginning Tuesday, June 6, instructors from King of Prussia-based Stillpoint Yoga Studios will lead weekly yoga classes at the King of Prussia Town Center, located by the King of Prussia Mall.

The free yoga classes will take place at 5 p.m. on Tuesdays through the end of July (excluding July 4). Following class, there will be happy hour with tastings from different King of Prussia restaurants each week.

Restaurants located in the Town Center include Fogo de Chao, Honeygrow, Mission BBQ and Davio's Northern Italian Steakhouse

Yoga will take place on the pavilion outside Davio's. All levels are welcome to participate, just remember to bring a mat and water.

Tuesdays in June and July (beginning June 6)

5-6:30 p.m. | Free

King of Prussia Town Center (pavilion in front of Davio’s Northern Italian Steakhouse)

155 Village Dr., King of Prussia, PA

