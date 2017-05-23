Fitness Yoga
Yoga happy hour at KOP Courtesy of Devine+Partners/PhillyVoice

May 23, 2017

Free seven-week yoga series to begin in King of Prussia

Enjoy freebies after class, too

Fitness Yoga King of Prussia Mall Happy Hour Suburbs Free Summer King of Prussia
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

Beginning Tuesday, June 6, instructors from King of Prussia-based Stillpoint Yoga Studios will lead weekly yoga classes at the King of Prussia Town Center, located by the King of Prussia Mall.

The free yoga classes will take place at 5 p.m. on Tuesdays through the end of July (excluding July 4). Following class, there will be happy hour with tastings from different King of Prussia restaurants each week.

Restaurants located in the Town Center include Fogo de Chao, Honeygrow, Mission BBQ and Davio's Northern Italian Steakhouse

Yoga will take place on the pavilion outside Davio's. All levels are welcome to participate, just remember to bring a mat and water.

Yoga Happy Hour

Tuesdays in June and July (beginning June 6)
5-6:30 p.m. | Free
King of Prussia Town Center (pavilion in front of Davio’s Northern Italian Steakhouse)
155 Village Dr., King of Prussia, PA

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Sinead Cummings

sinead@phillyvoice.com

Just In

Must Read

Sixers

022117_Okafor-Jahlil_AP

Sixers draft scenario du jour: The price of moving up to No. 1 overall

Courts

7-11attack on man with cerebral palsy

DA: 'Bully' mocks man with cerebral palsy, sucker punches him in face

Controversy

Bill Cosby

Restaurant apologizes for 'Pill Cosby' cocktail, pulls drink from menu

Food & Drink

Fairmount outside

Art Museum Area to host summer Restaurant Week

Escapes

Limited - Alaska Glacier Tour

$799 & up -- 8-Nt. Alaska Glacier Sea + Land Package
Limited - Italy & Greece & Athens

$1837 & up -- Italy & Greece: 9-Night Getaway w/Air
Limited - Punta Cana in the Dominican Republic

$999 & up -- Punta Cana: 6-Night All-Inclusive Trip w/Air

 *
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.