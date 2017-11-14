Colleges Free Speech
Lenny Bruce AP Photo/.

Comedian, Lenny Bruce, who was refused entry to Britain earlier in the day "in the public interest," speaks on the phone at the U.S. customs office after returning to New York's Idlewild Airport, April 8, 1963.

November 14, 2017

Philly free-speech group urges college to reverse play cancellation

Colleges Free Speech Boston Philadelphia Associated Press
By Associated Press

BOSTON — Free-speech advocates are urging Brandeis University to reconsider its cancellation of stage play about the late comedian Lenny Bruce.

The Boston-area school says it will no longer stage a premiere of the play "Buyer Beware" after some students and alumni alleged that the play contains racist language and themes.

But the nonprofit group Foundation for Individual Rights in Education says the decision should be reversed and wants an explanation from the school.

An open letter from the Philadelphia-based group says Brandeis should defend the free-speech principles that Bruce fought for. It was also signed by Bruce's daughter, Kitty.

Bruce was known for his profanity-laced routines that sparked several arrests for obscenity in the 1960s. An archive of his work is housed at Brandeis.

A university spokeswoman did not immediately comment.

Just In

Must Read

Body

Carroll - Waxing

Waxing 'down there': the questions you're afraid to ask, answered

Eagles

111317DrewBrees

Mailbag: Which NFC team is the biggest threat to the Eagles in the playoffs?

Recreation

11132017_youth_football_field_iStock

After sidelining top team, CYO football league consents to 'unofficial' championship

Radio

111317_CarlinChris

Report: WIP's Chris Carlin leaving Philly to replace Francesa on WFAN

Escapes

Limited - Iceland in the Spring

$1128 & up -- Iceland: 3-Night Getaway in Spring w/Air

 *
Limited - Tuscany and Milan Italy

$649 -- Tuscany & Milan Vacation incl. Flights & Car Rental
Limited - Carnival Caribbean Cruise

$489 -- Weeklong Caribbean Cruise on Carnival

 *
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.