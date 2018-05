On Mother's Day, moms can de-stress by attending a free yoga class.

All day on Sunday, May 13, Maha Yoga in Center City is letting moms practice free of charge.

No need to register ahead of time, just show up for class and let them know you're a mom.



The studio is located at the corner of 17th and Sansom streets.

Free Yoga for Moms

Sunday, May 13

Free

Maha Yoga

1700 Sansom St., Philadelphia, PA 19103