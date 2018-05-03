May 03, 2018

Freight train derailment leads to delayed service for SEPTA, Amtrak riders

051117_Mondon_Headshot.jpg
By Marielle Mondon
PhillyVoice Staff
SEPTA Accidents
Stock_Carroll - SEPTA Regional Rail Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice

A Philadelphia-bound SEPTA Regional Rail Train at the East Falls Station, Tues. Oct. 17, 2017.

An 88-car freight train traveling under an I-95 overpass in Delaware County derailed late Wednesday night, leading to delays and service suspension of Amtrak and SEPTA trains.

The Norfolk Southern freight train was carrying stone and in Ridley Township. Its two rear cars derailed on Amtrak track lines between the Crum Lynne and Eddystone SEPTA stations, which are on the Wilmington/Newark SEPTA regional rail line.

One of the cars fell and spilled its contents, CBS3 reported.

Though there were no injuries and workers were on the scene quickly to clear away the damage, train delays for both Amtrak and SEPTA persisted throughout the night and into the Thursday morning commute. Northeast Corridor trains were running on a delay throughout the night until about 5 a.m., when it temporarily disbanded service.

Just before 8 a.m., the Amtrak line resumed running, but the company warned of “significant residual delays.”

For SEPTA travelers on the Wilmington/Newark line, though, there’s still a wait. As of 7 a.m. Thursday, the trains were suspended.


Officials are still investigating what caused the derailment.

051117_Mondon_Headshot.jpg

Marielle Mondon
PhillyVoice Staff

marielle@phillyvoice.com

Read more SEPTA Accidents Philadelphia Wilmington Derailments Ridley Township Amtrak Trains Newark Delaware County

Just In

Must Read

Parks and Recreation

After a surge in crime, police have shut down Graffiti Pier
Carroll - Graffiti in Philadelphia

Eagles

Report: Eagles DT Timmy Jernigan had surgery
050218TimmyJernigan

Restaurants

Philly restaurant lands on Conde Nast Traveler's 2018 'Hot List'
Wm. Mulherin’s Sons

Food & Drink

Celebrate Cinco de Mayo with these food and drink specials
Tacos

Police

Couple found dead in Bucks County home were murdered, police say
05022018_Kitty_Knight_murders_GM

Eagles

Two Eagles stars (laughably) land on back end of 'NFL Top 100' list
050118LaneJohnson

Escapes

Limited - Fort Myers & Sanibel

$79 & up -- Spring & Summer Hotel Deals in Fort Myers & Sanibe

 **
Limited - Australian Outback

$2495 & up -- Australian Outback & Great Barrier Reef 8-Night Escape

 *
Limited - Washington DC Area

$99 & up -- DC-Area Hilton Summer Sale: Free Parking & $200 in Extras
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.