Freight train derailment leads to delayed service for SEPTA, Amtrak riders

An 88-car freight train traveling under an I-95 overpass in Delaware County derailed late Wednesday night, leading to delays and service suspension of Amtrak and SEPTA trains.



The Norfolk Southern freight train was carrying stone and in Ridley Township. Its two rear cars derailed on Amtrak track lines between the Crum Lynne and Eddystone SEPTA stations, which are on the Wilmington/Newark SEPTA regional rail line.

One of the cars fell and spilled its contents, CBS3 reported.

Though there were no injuries and workers were on the scene quickly to clear away the damage, train delays for both Amtrak and SEPTA persisted throughout the night and into the Thursday morning commute. Northeast Corridor trains were running on a delay throughout the night until about 5 a.m., when it temporarily disbanded service.

Just before 8 a.m., the Amtrak line resumed running, but the company warned of “significant residual delays.”

For SEPTA travelers on the Wilmington/Newark line, though, there’s still a wait. As of 7 a.m. Thursday, the trains were suspended.





Officials are still investigating what caused the derailment.

