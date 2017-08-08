‘Fresh Air’ host reunites with Questlove on ‘The Tonight Show’ this week

This Thursday’s episode of "The Tonight Show" will have an extra dose of Philly.



As this year marks 30 years since NPR started its daily, national broadcasting of Terry Gross’ "Fresh Air" – produced in Philadelphia’s WHYY offices – the acclaimed host will appear for an interview opposite Jimmy Fallon.

The program, considered one of the most successful public radio broadcasts and among the most downloaded on iTunes, started as a much smaller operation, broadcasted locally in Philadelphia when production first began in 1975.

NPR began broadcasting the program nationally in 1985 before making it daily in 1987.

Gross commemorated the 30th anniversary earlier this summer in special programming featuring Seth Meyers in conversation at the Kimmel Center.

As usual, The Roots will be present throughout "The Tonight Show" as the house band, joining two Philly personalities – Questlove and Gross herself – under one roof. It will be a reunion of sorts, as Gross interviewed Questlove last April about his creative process, Prince and his gig on "The Tonight Show."

Other guests include Anthony Anderson and Kesha.