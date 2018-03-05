March 05, 2018

Dancers of all ages and skill levels to take the stage for 'Gala'

The performers will recreate famous dances from various eras

By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Performances Dance
Fringe Arts Gala Josefina Tommasi and Bernhard Müller/FringeArts

The 2016 Fringe Festival favorite returns.

One of the Fringe Festival's most popular shows from 2016 will return to FringeArts this winter. In "Gala," dancers of all ages and skill levels take the stage.

RELATED: "This Is Us" star Chrissy Metz coming to Philly | Broadway stars join Philly POPS to perform "Best of Broadway"

"Their performances reveal each person’s desire to move, to strive for joy, perfection, to transform with unabashed expression. With a simple framework, like an end of year assembly, audiences become deeply connected to the individuals on stage, their dance revealing a world of their own imagination," according to FringeArts.

The show will take place Friday, March 8, at 8 p.m. Tickets are $15 for students and anyone 25 and under and $29 for adults.

"Gala"

Friday, March 9
8 p.m. | $15-$29 per person
FringeArts
140 N. Columbus Blvd., Philadelphia, PA
(215) 413-9006

Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

sinead@phillyvoice.com

