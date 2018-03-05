Dancers of all ages and skill levels to take the stage for 'Gala'

One of the Fringe Festival's most popular shows from 2016 will return to FringeArts this winter. In "Gala," dancers of all ages and skill levels take the stage.

The performers will recreate famous dances from various eras.

"Their performances reveal each person’s desire to move, to strive for joy, perfection, to transform with unabashed expression. With a simple framework, like an end of year assembly, audiences become deeply connected to the individuals on stage, their dance revealing a world of their own imagination," according to FringeArts.

The show will take place Friday, March 8, at 8 p.m. Tickets are $15 for students and anyone 25 and under and $29 for adults.

Friday, March 9

8 p.m. | $15-$29 per person

FringeArts

140 N. Columbus Blvd., Philadelphia, PA

(215) 413-9006