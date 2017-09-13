This Fringe Festival horror-comedy was modeled after a Pulitzer Prize-winning play

This Fringe Festival, check out a horror-comedy modeled after playwright Thornton Wilder's "Our Town."

Wilder's play tells the story of a fictional American small town between 1901 and 1913, through the everyday lives of its citizens. It won the 1938 Pulitzer Prize for Drama.

In the Fringe Festival version, the town is "an inviting place where nothing bad happens."

We're going to guess that means something bad will happen or has happened.

Plus, the town folk are all hiding secrets – some silly and some sinister – which can't be a good thing.

There will be performances through Sunday, Sept. 17 . Tickets are $12 per person.

