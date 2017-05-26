Fitness Running
010316_Ritasbusiness Matt Rourke/AP

This April 2, 2015, photo shows a Rita's Italian Ice location in Philadelphia. Rita's and other Philadelphia-area purveyors are taking their regional brands far beyond the mid-Atlantic region.

May 26, 2017

Fun run on Global Running Day ends with free Rita's

A sweet reward

Fitness Running Philadelphia Water Ice Free Rita's
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

Global Running Day 2017 is Wednesday, June 7. On the date, people across the world participate in some kind of running activity.

It could be as simple as taking a jog around the block during lunch, playing tag with kids or hopping on the treadmill while watching TV. The point is to get moving and inspire others to do the same.

While there are many ways to celebrate Global Running Day, why not choose one with a sweet reward at the end?

Philadelphia Runner will host a 3-mile group run that ends with free Rita's. 

The run will take off at 6 p.m. from 3621 Walnut St. and end at the water ice stand on 22nd and South streets.

Philadelphia Runner will pick up the tab for all participants.

Global Running Day: Run to Rita's

Wednesday, June 7
6-7:30 p.m. | Free
Philadelphia Runner: University City location
3621 Walnut St.

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Sinead Cummings

sinead@phillyvoice.com

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

052517CarsonWentz

Eagles power ranking roundup

World War II

052617_Pennock_Carroll.jpg

Decorated WWII paratrooper recalls 'mayhem' of Battle of the Bulge

Game Shows

Price is Right freakout

WATCH: Penn State grad can't handle setting record for Plinko on 'Price is Right'

Food & Drink

Bacon and beer

Festival celebrates bacon and beer as perfect pair

Escapes

Limited - Egypt & Nile Cruise

$1799 -- Egypt & Nile Cruise 8-Night Vacation Incl. Air
Limited - Italy & Greece & Athens

$1837 & up -- Italy & Greece: 9-Night Getaway w/Air
Limited - Warwick Paradise Island

$759 & up -- 4-Star Adults-Only Retreat: Bahamas Trip w/Air

 *
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.