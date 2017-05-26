Fun run on Global Running Day ends with free Rita's

Global Running Day 2017 is Wednesday, June 7. On the date, people across the world participate in some kind of running activity.



It could be as simple as taking a jog around the block during lunch, playing tag with kids or hopping on the treadmill while watching TV. The point is to get moving and inspire others to do the same.

While there are many ways to celebrate Global Running Day, why not choose one with a sweet reward at the end?

Philadelphia Runner will host a 3-mile group run that ends with free Rita's.

The run will take off at 6 p.m. from 3621 Walnut St. and end at the water ice stand on 22nd and South streets.

Philadelphia Runner will pick up the tab for all participants.

Wednesday, June 7

6-7:30 p.m. | Free

Philadelphia Runner: University City location

3621 Walnut St.

