Funeral services for Rasual Butler to be held Sunday

February 10, 2018
Funeral services for former La Salle University basketball star Rasual Butler will be held Sunday in Tom Gola Arena.
Butler and his wife, singer Leah Labelle, were both killed in a single-car crash in Studio City, California in the early-morning hours of Jan. 31. Butler was 38.
Visitation will take place from 9-11 a.m. at the arena, inside TruMark Financial Center, with a mass to follow. Both the visitation and the funeral mass will be open to the public, the university said in a statement on Friday.
Butler played for eight different NBA teams in a 13-year career in the league.
A South Philadelphia native, he starred in the Sonny Hill League and at Roman Catholic High School before embarking on a four-year stint with La Salle from 1998-2002. There, he became the sixth Explorer in school history to score at least 2,000 points.