March 23, 2018

Geno's to celebrate National Cheesesteak Day

You could get some free stuff on Saturday

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Food & Drink Cheesesteaks
Stock_Carroll - Geno's Steaks Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice

Geno's Steaks,1219 S 9th St.

March 24 is National Cheesesteak Day, a time for everyone across the country to bow down to the Philly favorite.

Those of us in Philadelphia don't need a holiday to appreciate the sandwich. We know it's worthy of praise and attention, but there is reason to observe National Cheesesteak Day.

You could get some free stuff!

RELATED: Maria Menounos has terrible and wrong opinion about cheesesteaksFive of Philly's must-have, non-cheesesteak sandwiches

Geno Vento of Geno’s Steaks will be at the shop on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m, with a prize wheel. People can spin it for a chance to win free merchandise and cheesesteaks.

Geno's has been serving steaks wit and witout since 1966. The shop is located at 1219 S. Ninth St.

Geno's Steaks Celebrates National Cheesesteak Day

Saturday, March 24
10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Geno's Steaks
1219 S. Ninth St., Philadelphia, PA 19147

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

sinead@phillyvoice.com

Read more Food & Drink Cheesesteaks Geno's Steaks Philadelphia

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Eagles-only mock draft, version 3.0
032118JustinReid

Freedom

They're fighting for your right to go barefoot – wherever, whenever
Barefoot is Legal

Books

Do books have a restrictive rating system?
Cat in a bookstore

Weather

Updated and expanded: How much snow fell near you?
03212018_Mondauk_Park_BM

Sixers

The Sixers laid the absolute smackdown on tanking Grizzlies, as good teams do
032218-JoelEmbiid-USAToday

That's Show Biz

Netflix scores with biopic of ‘National Lampoon’ co-founder
'A Futile and Stupid Gesture'

Escapes

Limited - Thailand Beach

$736 -- Thai Island Hopping for 8 Nights

 *
Limited - Hobbiton in New Zealand

$2149 & up -- 10-Day New Zealand Lord of the Rings Tour

 *
Limited - Train tour of Alaska

2-For-1 -- Alaska: Anchorage & Denali Rail Tours in May
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.