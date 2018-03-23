Geno's to celebrate National Cheesesteak Day

March 24 is National Cheesesteak Day, a time for everyone across the country to bow down to the Philly favorite.

Those of us in Philadelphia don't need a holiday to appreciate the sandwich. We know it's worthy of praise and attention, but there is reason to observe National Cheesesteak Day.

You could get some free stuff!



Geno Vento of Geno’s Steaks will be at the shop on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m, with a prize wheel. People can spin it for a chance to win free merchandise and cheesesteaks.



Geno's has been serving steaks wit and witout since 1966. The shop is located at 1219 S. Ninth St.

Saturday, March 24

10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Geno's Steaks

1219 S. Ninth St., Philadelphia, PA 19147

