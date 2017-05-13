Food & Drink Free
May 13, 2017

Get in line for free Honeygrow this Monday

The chain's newest location will offer free meals for early visitors.

By Marielle Mondon
PhillyVoice Staff

Another location of the stir-fry fast-casual eatery Honeygrow is opening Monday in Center City, making it the seventh location in Greater Philadelphia.

You can find the new storefront on 11th Street just south of Market (15 S. 11th St.), and to commemorate the opening, Honeygrow is sweetening the deal for its first 100 visitors, awarding one free meal and drink. You can opt for stir-fry, salads or a dessert from the honeybar.

If you happen to be among that first crop of visitors, you can also select to pay for your meal and have proceeds go to Back on My Feet Philadelphia, a nonprofit that uses running as a method to help people out of homelessness.

Honeygrow opened its very first location in Philadelphia in 2012 and has since expanded to New York and D.C.

Marielle Mondon

marielle@phillyvoice.com

